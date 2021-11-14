Lost Much?
Then you need the new and improved mini-map. With built in GPS locators for your units and property acquisition trackers. Are you losing your investment property in the underground? Is the Burger cult about to light your torch? Now you can know ahead of time if hostile investors are moving into your territory.
Buy one for yourself, buy one for your friend. Get the mini-map, and stick it in the corner. Stick it and forget it. Then refer back to it whenever you need. The mini-maps convenient and versatile design makes it great for any occasion.
- We added the mini-map!
- We fixed the persisting sniper bullet hit
- ESC key press in the main menu will no longer exit the game
- Big Pharma nerf to 10% of original power, but we removed the cap for how many time it can be purchased
- Hostile Investment nerf to 10% of original power, but we removed the cap for how many time it can be purchased
- The light of Explosions fades faster
- The Medic Bot’s healing power increases with “Health Insurance” skill
- The Money cap skill will increase in cost every two levels
- Simi-charged shot fixed
- You now gain more skill points as you level up. They double after level 10, and triple after level 20, ect.
- The Dross bolt action rifle holds more shots in it’s clip
