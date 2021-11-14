Update 0.10 - New event type: Red Rover

Hey there everyone, here is update 0.10!

This update brings a new event type: Red Rover!

The rules for Red Rover are simple: all the vehicles have to go from one area in one side of the arena to other area, in the other side of the arena. Once each vehicle gets into the area, it has to stay there, until the second-to-last vehicle makes it to the area. When the second-to-last vehicle arrives in the area, the last vehicle is out of the game, and all the vehicles have to go to the other area, and the process is repeated, until there is only one vehicle left: the winner!

Of course, while you are waiting for the other vehicles to get into the area, you can try to push the others away from the area, or be pushed away...

Next update, the new event type will be Kamikaze Race!

CHANGELOG

Added New Event Type: Red Rover.

Added Arena: Red Rover Arena.

