Hotfix 27.9

Updated both the client and server to address the issue with connection some users have reported. If you were seeing the "Connection reset by peer" error, try and let me know if it helps. Meanwhile, I'll keep investigating. Also want to make it so that times/replays that were not uploaded due to connection issues are saved locally for later, but that'll be a bit.

This update also addresses an issue with the secret star in Classic Vol. 3 - 3. Said star should now be impossible to reach by means of squeeze alone.

Cheers!