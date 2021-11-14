Update 0.42a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.42a:

Epic faction quests

An epic quest was added for each faction. You will need to complete faction questline to start it, and level 40 at minimum. These will allow you to purchase a few epic accessories and weapons, in addition to those in Darklands.

Other changes:

Added new mount to tame, final for now, which means that you can complete mounts achievement. Look for it in Darklands.

Most faction leaders now have more unique look to them, and unique voicelines

New merchant Ergo arrived in Ertoron, who will sell you a few new unique trinkets

In arena mode, gladiators now have increased damage and health, high-level crafting recipes were added for purchase, and you can now pick between three types of waves to deal with

A few optimizations for Darklands were added

Weapon and armor hardening now correctly works iwth companions

Archer epic tier set bonus now also increases damage of rain of arrows

Werewolf improvements: Werewolf now can crit, and improves attack speed from attack speed stat Rage, armor piercing, dodge and rend passives now work with werewolf Werewolf epic tier set bonus also makes you invulnerable to knock and regenerates hp

Bark and thorns ability was changed. I found it too similar to energy shield, only better in every way. So, now it works differently - it only applies for 30 seconds, with cooldown of 60 seconds, and absorbs and deals more damage, costs less mana

Now if you attack NPCs with friendly and honored reputations, they will never attack you back. This was made to make world events easier. Still, if you keep killing them outside of events, you will lose rep

Added save deletion from game

Arcane bean now correctly improves damage on level 2 of ability

Crafting window will now show the amount of your resources, in addition to required resources

Fixed few small bugs and issues

At this point I decided about mod support in the future. I will start to slowly introduce modding tools with the next big update. At some point, I will finish all planned content I wanted to add, and just focus on polishing the game for full release, which means no new content for a while. So, I want mod tools to be live at this stage, so there would be something for you guys to experiment with. I plan to add mod support in 3 stages:

Basic editor tools, placing props and buildings in the world, custom items and NPCs (enemies and NPCs with dialogue).

Custom dungeons creation, using procedural generation as a template, with a bunch of interactable objects to add for puzzle creation

Custom quests with simple trigger and logic system

As you can see, the mod tools will be quite limited, compared to something like Bethesda games. That's because of the limitations of the engine, which makes it really hard to add custom models, animations and advanced scripting. Although it's not impossible, and I will definetely look into this, but can't promise anything yet. On the flip side, I will try to make these tools more accessible than usual mod tools, and with a wide range of options to choose. Please leave your ideas of what you want to be added for mod tools in the comments.

