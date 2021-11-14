Verdant Village Patch 0.4.5.1

I’m back once again with a small hotfix for patch V0.4.5. I’ve missed a thing or two here as usual. I apologize for the inconvenience. Not to make excuses, but this game has a lot of systems and things tend to slip past me. Or I make a change and don’t realize that it breaks something else.

In any case if you read nothing else in this patch notes read this, and I’ll put it in caps to hopefully draw people’s eyes. IF YOU ARE MISSING A CHEST AFTER PATCH V0.4.5 THEN WALK TOWARDS TOWN FROM THE RIGHT SIDE OF YOUR FARM, YOUR MISSING CHESTS SHOULD BE WAITING FOR YOU TO COLLECT THEM.

For those curious on the details, there was an oversight in the patching for the interior storage of coops and barns. They didn’t spawn their own storage properly when the game patched and as a result the game stole chests from the front of the storage array and repositioned them to a hidden place on the game layout. I’ve tested this fix a few times with various save files. This hotfix patch should create storage for the building interiors and reposition your items in town near the bridge to enter your farm from the right.

Aside from that there was also a bug with livestock. If you read the 0.4.5 patch notes or played you might have noticed that the barn was smaller. The issue had to do with a hole in the collisions map. This allowed animals inside the barn to leave. Animals are not always spawned into the world, they despawn when you leave a barn. But if the animal walked out of the barn area before it was told to despawn it would remain in the world wandering. As animals function on a different set of collisions they could also freely walk into other areas. I know at least one player said one wandered into their house. This is because the interiors are all clustered together in one area so they wouldn’t need to walk far to wander into any interior area.

In any case, this also caused issues with animals being fed. And I know at least one died during the lapse. I’m told their name was Peppa, RIP little piggy. I unfortunately can’t do anything to fix this sort of thing with a patch. So if you lost an animal I’m afraid they are gone for good. This patch will also fix any animals that did get loose and put them back into place.

Aside from that there was a report of a pig finding truffles that weren’t appearing. This should also be fixed. It also had to do with resizing the barn.

While I’ve explained everything here, I’ve put together the changelog below as well.

Verdant Village V0.4.5.1 Full Changelog

Bug Fixes