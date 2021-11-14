Update! Ver341

Hello, everyone!

I did a few updates this week as well!

Kitten

Kitten is coming to your diner.

If your LvL is 20 or higher, a peddling robot will sell you a kitten milk bowl.

You can keep the kitten by setting it up.

Kitten is still too young to do any work. her walking speed is also slow.

However, she may purr in a cute voice and play with the customers of the diner.

Please take good care of her!

Lv24 Unlocked

Lv24 has been unlocked for all diner keepers who are at the forefront of World End Diner!

Lv24 unlocks the following features

4 Combo Menu

By purchasing and installing a "4 Combo Menu Board" from a peddling robot, you will be able to order up to 4 items in a row.

(This effect is only available if you have a "3 Combo Menu Board" installed.)

A high-grade axe with even more power than a w edged axe is available from peddling robots.

You'll be able to chop down a small tree with a single swing!

Not only is it stronger, but it also gives you +25% more wood, stone, and quartz to collect.

Like the berry and apple harvest baskets that have already been added, herbs will be automatically stored in this basket when you acquire them.

New Furniture

JUKE BOX (Lv17)

Kitten milk bowl(Lv20)

Kitten cushion(Lv21)

4 Combo menu board(Lv24)

Mithril axe(Lv24)

Herb harvest basket(Lv24)

Some STEAM achievements have been added.

Bug Fixes

There was a bug that prevented you from setting up a chair when you were Lv16 or higher, but it has been fixed.

That's it for this update.

I'd like to thank all of you who filed bug reports and streamed videos on Youtube and Twitch during this time!

Also, a huge thank you to all of you who wrote STEAM reviews!

Your wonderful reviews are a great encouragement to me in my game development!

If you haven't written a review yet, please do so, it would make me very happy!



I will continue to update the game.

Thank you.