Hey Guys,

Just some small fixes again, added 2 new challenges where the very fabric of time is torn, you can now play the game at DOUBLE SPEED and 5X Speed.

Have fun and thanks for still playing, I am very much still working on this game alongside my others, and have around 3-5 more vaporwave games coming out within 2022 as well as some horror games that you can find more about on my Twitter - @heckingheckeroo