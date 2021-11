Share · View all patches · Build 7709019 · Last edited 13 November 2021 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

An update for 'Room 13'

A new 'driving' section has been added to the game, this driving mechanic may also be used in future updates to the game!

In addition this update also contains, bug fixes and Ui changes.

Stay tuned, as there will be more updates for 'Room 13' in the future.

Also feel free to check out our other game 'Robo Vacuum Simulator' on Steam.