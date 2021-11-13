Language update part 1

Hello everyone! This update focuses on laying the ground work for multiple language support, and fixes a couple minor graphical issues with the program.

What does this add?

The program will now check the operating system's currently selected language, and adjust itself so that it can accept keyboard input in those languages. In addition, the currently detected language will now appear at the top of the program. If your keyboard is not working with the program, ensure that your windows has the correct language selected.

A Show Raw Text checkbox has been added to the list display page, allowing users to click and drag to select large amounts of text instead of clicking the copy button.

What has been fixed

While the program did have support for characters in different languages, Book names containing these characters would not load when the program was restarted. Now the program will properly load those lists without issue. This might mean you will see a bunch of Books appear that you had created before since the files were created just never loaded properly.

On the creation page the % column has been widened slightly

When the program would calculate and display a whole number, such as with formulas, it would add .0 at the end (such as 5.0 or 23.0). The program will no longer display those extra useless zeros, making things cleaner overall.

What's next?

In the next update I want to finish the language support by automatically changing the labels to match the system language. In addition, I will be adding a few new features to list creation such as Deck List and Weighted List.

Remember that if you have any questions to visit the Steam discussions page, and if you have any problems you can send an email to support@blackcardinalsoftware.com