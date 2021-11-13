Quick Race Mode + Menu Update

Quick Race Mode:

From the main menu you now have the option to start a League or a Quick Race.

Choosing 'League' will play the game as it currently plays. (i.e. Bronze, Silver and Gold Leagues and carry over excess fuel if you get on the podium)

Choosing 'Quick Race' will allow you to play on any track from all the leagues. No score will be recorded here. (some of the later tracks you probably wont be able to finish unless you play them on 'easy' as you need more fuel)

In order to accommodate the above additions, 2 new menu screens have been added and all the menus should now have a preselected button which should be controlled with the mouse, cursor key or Xbox controller.

N.B. I am aware there have been issues with the controller (which I don't have) and I have reached out to Valve about this. Hopefully they will come up with a solution for all.

I have also noticed that some users have been using controllers (according to the stats) I would love to hear if they had to do anything 'special' to use their controllers and what type of controller they are using.

Other Changes:

The cars should handle slightly differently (in a good way hopefully).

I have removed the ability to enter your name in the main menu. Please shout if you would like me to put this back in.

Other News:

I hope to add more tracks and cars (from the 70's and 80's) in the future, More game modes and additional updates:

I know people with ultrawide screen monitors are not having the greatest experience and I am looking to address this.

I hope you enjoy playing Ragtag Racing...

:)