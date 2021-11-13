Dark Diety Patch 1.51

1.51 - 11/13/21

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for King Varic

-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for Akmenos

-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for Revenant

-(ENGLISH) fixed a language issue in the chapter 18 map overview

-Fixed an issue with ‘token required’ language following only the first upgrade slot

-Fixed an issue with lifesteal skills still healing for 33% instead of the new value, 20%

-Various localization fixes for French

-Various localization fixes for Spanish

-Various localization fixes for German

-Various localization fixes for Italian

-Various localization fixes for Chinese

-Various localization fixes for Japanese

-Various localization fixes for Korean

Improvements:

-Slightly lowered the levels/scaling of enemy units in chapter 18

-Slightly lowered the levels/scaling of enemy units in chapter 19