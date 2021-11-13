Dark Diety Patch 1.51

1.51 - 11/13/21
Fixes:
-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for King Varic
-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for Akmenos
-Fixed an issue with stat assignments for Revenant
-(ENGLISH) fixed a language issue in the chapter 18 map overview
-Fixed an issue with ‘token required’ language following only the first upgrade slot
-Fixed an issue with lifesteal skills still healing for 33% instead of the new value, 20%
-Various localization fixes for French
-Various localization fixes for Spanish
-Various localization fixes for German
-Various localization fixes for Italian
-Various localization fixes for Chinese
-Various localization fixes for Japanese
-Various localization fixes for Korean
Improvements:
-Slightly lowered the levels/scaling of enemy units in chapter 18
-Slightly lowered the levels/scaling of enemy units in chapter 19
Changed files in this update