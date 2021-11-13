 Skip to content

Ovrlay update for 13 November 2021

Ovrlay Beta Ready for Testing

A fix for the Discord changes has been released on the beta branch of Ovrlay. You can test it out by right-clicking Ovrlay in your Library -> Properties -> Betas and pick "beta"

Ovrlay now requires a short setup where you create a Discord "App" and enter its information into the setup screen. This is very similar to how the StreamDeck-Discord project handles the same issue.

Let me know how it works either in this thread or at my email kevin@synth.software.

Thank you all for your patience!

