Update 1.0.4

Changelog 1.0.4
-various minor fixes
-fixed a bug where Ferrik wanted to be a pain in my butt
-fixed whyp wanting to take you back to chapter 1
-fixed airship map infinite void in underwater
-fixed bugs where vargy and isha decided to show up uninvited
-fixed areas on WM that shouldnt be land-able
-fixed various walk-thru-able areas
Changelog 1.0.3
-fixed a wall-thru-able wall in Icilica
-modified a weapon
-fixed various typos
-fixed some pixel misalignment in kemoneko fight
-fixed some dudes who wanted to ruin the moment
-fixed a bug where "clicking" the minimap option instead of using left/right crashes it (main & demo)
-fixed various minor bugs in Teralolz
-fixed airship map infinite void
-fixed a misaligned battlebg in fallacy
Changelog 1.0.2
-fixed a walk-thru-able wall in terrene
-fixed a bug in terrene where a battlebg wasnt set right
-fixed a typo in terrene
-fixed a bug where an INS in terrene sometimes doesnt show
-added 'viewing credits' and 'viewing changelog' as options in Options
Changed files in this update