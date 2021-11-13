Update 1.0.4

Changelog 1.0.4

-various minor fixes

-fixed a bug where Ferrik wanted to be a pain in my butt

-fixed whyp wanting to take you back to chapter 1

-fixed airship map infinite void in underwater

-fixed bugs where vargy and isha decided to show up uninvited

-fixed areas on WM that shouldnt be land-able

-fixed various walk-thru-able areas

Changelog 1.0.3

-fixed a wall-thru-able wall in Icilica

-modified a weapon

-fixed various typos

-fixed some pixel misalignment in kemoneko fight

-fixed some dudes who wanted to ruin the moment

-fixed a bug where "clicking" the minimap option instead of using left/right crashes it (main & demo)

-fixed various minor bugs in Teralolz

-fixed airship map infinite void

-fixed a misaligned battlebg in fallacy

Changelog 1.0.2

-fixed a walk-thru-able wall in terrene

-fixed a bug in terrene where a battlebg wasnt set right

-fixed a typo in terrene

-fixed a bug where an INS in terrene sometimes doesnt show

-added 'viewing credits' and 'viewing changelog' as options in Options