GONE SURVIVAL 2.0



Hello to all survivors! The Gone Survival development team is in touch with you.

A new time has come, a major update of the game has been released! The game changed its engine to Unreal Engine. The performance was increased, the quality of graphics, sounds, vehicles were added, the map was redesigned, a new menu was added, new achievements were added, their icons were redrawn and much more.

There may be minor bugs in the game, we will be grateful for your help in finding them. After the update, the last save will be deleted! To return to the previous version of the game, go to the game properties in the Steam client, then the beta version and select the "old_version" version.

Hurry up to buy the game now, as those who purchase the game within 3 days after the update will receive a bonus quest, and after the sale the price tag will be increased!