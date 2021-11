Share · View all patches · Build 7708509 · Last edited 15 November 2021 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello you wastelanders!

Reporting in: a new patch has arrived!

We've added Korean localization and patched in a windowed mode. Also, we've gotten rid of some common crash reasons.

We're very thankful for your support of the game and all the positive reviews you've left us.

Please, do spread the word about the game if you like it - this really helps us out!

Thanks for sticking with us!

Team Demagog and Untold Tales