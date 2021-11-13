Weekly update available.

Hello survivors, the servers have been online since friday, but we are monitoring the server performance and because of that, we have left inventory saving disabled, we have just released another update with some fixes.

Reset all loots/characters, because of that, it is necessary to create a new character when entering the game.

G3A3 / Charger is now available in game

Improved map setting

Fixed bug related to Sniper sight (M24)

Fixed flying weapons bug after a player disconnects

Rehabilitated loot rescue

Added system to auto restart the server (you will be warned within the game before restarting)

The server migration went well, this will represent a big improvement in the game for what's to come in the future, we appreciate all your understanding.