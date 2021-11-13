Major update patch #1 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 7708233 · Last edited 13 November 2021 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This patch is the first patch since the release of the major update, mainly including the following modifications and fixes:

--AI Triceratops adjustment: remove the active attack logic, remove the bleeding effect, reduce the maximum individual HP from 80000hp to 30000hp, and reduce the maximum individual attack power from 1000N to 600N

--Adjustment of survival needs: reduce the consumption of food and water by 50%, and increase the speed of eating and drinking by 4 times

--Brachiosaurus bug modification: Brachiosaurus will no longer fall out of the map

--Meat picking system error: fixed the problem that the meat can't be put down

--Reduced the salinity of the sea water: the sea water can now be drunk by players

--Reduced the default image quality: players can manually drag the four attributes in the upper right corner of the ESC interface to adjust the image quality

--Modified the bug that the properties of dinosaur silhouette, length, endurance and so on in the tab interface are displayed incorrectly

--Fixed the bug that meat chops and plants would not grow normally

More bug fixes are still in progress, and the optimization of the number of frames is also treated as the first priority. You are welcome to give feedback in time