Update notes for Beta 0.107

Beta 0.107

Added a UI indicator to the HQ to make it clearer where one block begins and another ends. (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Added some UI indicators that more closely represent where your projectiles will end up when building in the armory (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Wormholes now take at least 2 minutes to cause a ball raid after spawning (Up from 30 seconds) (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

There is now a 3 minute grace period before wormholes can cause a ball raid after loading into the HQ (Up from 2 minutes) (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Reduced base wormhole spawn rate to 10% of what it was. (Thanks audi0c0aster1 and Cyrious!)

Your crosshair will now show you which build mod you have active on that barrel.

Added Elevator blocks. This should make reaching Aero and Sturdy chargers much less tedious. (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Added Fixer blocks. These will automatically fix machines for you.

Fixed an issue where the Mission Failed screen would say You Have Died instead. (Thanks Hodhandr!)

Health-and-ammo dispensers in your armory will no longer dangle the pickups out of your reach. (Thanks Hodhandr!)

Booster block unlock has been moved to Sapphire.

Most negative effects that lower accuracy are disabled in the Armory when build mods are equipped (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Moderate GPU optimization that affects all quality levels

Moderate GPU optimization that further improves fps when shadows are set to low or off.

Known issue: Armory UI indicators are sometimes incorrect when using Multi or Swap mods