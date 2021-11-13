Updated to Version 0.2.5 + Major Patch News

Hi all-

Version 0.2.5 is now live for Boundless Dreams. It's a fairly minor patch with no main content changes and primarily fixes/improvements to miscellaneous issues.

Various fixes to collision issues.

Performance improvements in some areas.

Misc graphical improvements.

Added extra, optional dialogue choices for certain meandering NPC characters.

Fixed issues with hidden book object.

Altered piano key puzzle in mansion level to be ever so slightly more difficult.

Anything I missed may also have been listed in the previous news post regarding this update. The next patch to come will involve major content changes, and is slated for an early December release. It will include:

Several new hidden dream worlds to explore.

Level select option after first game completion.

Steam achievements.

Additional menu options, including a vsync, run, and reticle toggle.

As always if you have any questions feel free to pose them here or reach out to me on Twitter @sodaraptor_dev.

Until next time,

sodaraptor