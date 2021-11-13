Controller Support BETA 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7707943 · Last edited 13 November 2021 – 13:59:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This update adds another weapon randomization scheme to the custom difficulty setting, and further integrates certain things related to controllers.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 5:

added new weapon randomization scheme to the custom difficulty option: Very Unfair

gracefully handling joystick disconnects

can now navigate various menus using left stick

the "unload nearby weapons" action will now pick up filled magazines that are nearby

the "unload nearby weapons" action will now ignore objects the ammo of which the player is full of, preventing a bug which caused the player to not unload nearby weapons of a different caliber, if the system decided to pick a weapon loaded with a caliber that the player has maxed out ammo in their inventory

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!