Controller Support BETA 5

Hey folks!
This update adds another weapon randomization scheme to the custom difficulty setting, and further integrates certain things related to controllers.
Version 1.2.0 BETA 5:
- added new weapon randomization scheme to the custom difficulty option: Very Unfair
- gracefully handling joystick disconnects
- can now navigate various menus using left stick
- the "unload nearby weapons" action will now pick up filled magazines that are nearby
- the "unload nearby weapons" action will now ignore objects the ammo of which the player is full of, preventing a bug which caused the player to not unload nearby weapons of a different caliber, if the system decided to pick a weapon loaded with a caliber that the player has maxed out ammo in their inventory
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
