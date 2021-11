Hello, Minor update to the game. We have updated the Steam engine that Unity uses to better get data from the Steam servers. With this we were able to add the timetrial records at runtime to the maps so Updated scores should be visible at the start of every Time Trial map.

We also increased the speed of which the text in the tutorial gets written to the screen! We are working on the "skin" update but we don't have any ETA on when its done. thanks for staying patient!