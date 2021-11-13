Update v1.2.2 - Patch Notes

Patch Notes v1.2.2:
Bug fixes:
- ✔ Removed a bug causing the Strange Jar to occasionally be added to the player's inventory whilst upstairs.
- ✔ Fixed an issue which allowed players to continue using items on the Upper Hallway shelf after already picking up the Photograph.
- ✔ Fixed an issue which caused the wall in The Box to occasionally overlap with the player.
- ✔ Various small text / formatting changes.
Some more bug fixes, and some advice on How to Win...
You should go play it! That's right, that other game I worked on in collaboration with Hidden Track Theatre Company is now FREE! If you're looking for a mad visual novel / interactive theatre / mad gaming experiment fiasco, check out How to Win: Season One, on Steam now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1386510/How_to_Win_Season_One/
Obviously you knew that's what I meant by How to Win, right? ... right??
... Anyway, check it out, it's fun and it's FREE!!
