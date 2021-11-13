EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 17

NEW: Lost Clone Pods are scattered around the map as exploration rewards when you start a new game. Your colonists can interact with these clone pods to obtain extra colonists. Currently, 4 Lost Clone Pods spawn.

NEW: If you start the game with just one Colonist, then that colonists will become Commando instead of Captain. (Commando Perk give Black Berret with a big white aura, +1 MAX Life on Top of Base Modifies and removes Energy Tick, which means that the Commando Colonist can work almost 24/7).

Balance: Initial Future launches on non-tutorial game modes now allow to start the game with just one Colonist. (You need to play at least once with the three colonist loadout before one clone options become available)

You can now zoom out 80% further via mouse scroll.

You can now change view angles during Colonist Follow mode (Movement Hotkeys).

Fixed Bug where you could not perform pause after clicking some UI Button.



What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.