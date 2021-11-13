Hotfix Update 1.0.575

It's very good to see that you are all enjoying yourselves in our cabin. We want to use Early Access to make the game better together with you, our players, so thank you for all your suggestions and reported issues! We wanted to be quick with an update to fix some of the most severe issues:

Push to talk. We thought push to mute would be a good idea, but that was clearly not what you wanted. So you can now toggle to Push to talk in the settings menu.

Fixed the issue where surviving players could hear someone in the graveyard in privately hosted games.

Fixed an issue where you would sometimes not see the crosshair on the rifle and dart.

Fixed server scaling issues caused by players leaving the match.

Added a toggle that hides the code in private matches and if you are the killer, for all you streamers.

Fixed issue with the game starting up the VR headset

Fixed an issue where the host in private games might get some sounds muted.

In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know. We will try to be quick with fixes for our fixed :D