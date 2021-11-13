Special update on November 13

·Pandora CG is officially added to the game. They are the pseudo dynamics of direct push and successful strategy. The CG of other leaders may be delayed. Because he owes the painter money, he quit temporarily...

·Add a new demon mother [wolf Ji]

·Introduction to the legend of hungry wolf

·First, after feeding the small fish, fight with Langji (it may be difficult). After winning, 1 / 10 of them get the flower of desire. Charm Langji with the flower of desire and start feeding.

·When the intimacy reaches 10, unlock a posture. The author's own small CG, pseudo dynamic, may be more delicious.

·When the intimacy reaches 50, unlock one.

·When the intimacy reaches 100, you can unlock one and get wolf eggs.

·The content will be updated to the ontology first, and Pandora CG will be updated to the Japanese version and English later.