Update V0.8.14 & The MIX Next 2021

Hi folks,

Devilated is joining The MIX (The Media Indie Exchange) this time! Here is the new trailer:

After discussing, we have decided to reduce the price of Devilated to $20 and bring joy to a wider audience.

And to make up for this change, the soundtrack from Sigurd Jøhnk-Jensen ($7 including mp3, lossless and some extras) is given to everyone who purchased the game before this update.

These changes affect the overall gameplay from the start, especially the weapon balancing.

The inventory could need some reorganization as the slot count is increased.

If your saved game is affected by the new flow much, you can always revert to the older V0.8.13 version. Try keeping at it for a while first.

Back to 6 specific weapon slots

Auto switch to another weapon when the current weapon is out of ammo/ durability

Right click a weapon in the inventory to use Quick Equip (even if that weapon slot is occupied)



(even if that weapon slot is occupied) The melee weapon can be charged now (R button)

Charging makes you invulnerable , increases the damage up to 4x, increases the movement speed but it drains the weapon's durability.

Overcharging results in nearby enemies stunned & pushed away but it resets the charging bar & leaves you vulnerable to attacks for a bit.

Every attack with a melee weapon pushes enemies away.

Wielding a melee weapon charges less dashing energy (6 times dashing instead of 3)

The ammo capacity for machine guns/ heavy guns are reduced. Combined with auto-switching, this makes you use every weapon available flawlessly.

Inventory slot count is increased to 64 instead of 49



to 64 instead of 49 The ammo/durability upgrade is removed, the HP upgrade count is increased.

These are now designed to use every weapon in your equipment (flowing with auto-switching) until most of them are out of durability (which could be quickly replaced with other weapons in a bigger inventory by using the Quick-Equip button)

A proper Tutorial section is added at the start



is added at the start Enemies & Bosses hit feedback is tweaked.



is tweaked. Blessing Statue recovers all weapons' 100% durability & ammo , and defeating a boss also does the same thing now.

, and defeating a boss also does the same thing now. Enemy spawning in NG+ modes is reverted to the normal one with a high enemy count & not randomized anymore. (it shows progression and is more fun. but a wreck for your machine)

The weapon repairing price is changed based on the current level now (cheaper at start)

Brighter UI with RE4/5 health indicator style . All the gauges around the crosshair are removed - now Bullet-time/ Dashing/ Reloading bars are separated and only shown at an appropriate time.



. All the gauges around the crosshair are removed - now Bullet-time/ Dashing/ Reloading bars are separated and only shown at an appropriate time. Some enemies' damage is reduced , including most of the high-damage shooters, fishes, 1-hit kill molten-sword dude, and toxic spitter dude. (I call them Horn and Mutant Dwarf)

, including most of the high-damage shooters, fishes, 1-hit kill molten-sword dude, and toxic spitter dude. (I call them Horn and Mutant Dwarf) Diving adds more Stylish points

Dog in town doing nothing. You can choke it (can be called petting but whatever)



doing nothing. You can choke it (can be called petting but whatever) Enemy hit color shows the correct one (orange with HP resource enemy, blue with Ammo resource enemy) instead of having all blue.

Some enemies & all the bosses have Emissive parts on them now.





on them now. The Death Screen is simplified : A panel is automatically shown when you are dead with related options. You can simply press E without doing anything else to reload the last saved file after death.



: A panel is automatically shown when you are dead with related options. You can simply press E without doing anything else to reload the last saved file after death. Saving Timestamp is added, with the latest saved file marked.



is added, with the latest saved file marked. Loading a saved game makes you invulnerable to attacks for a few seconds.

for a few seconds. Increasing the Stylish bar will increase the attack speed now. Be offended.

now. Be offended. Incoming arrows are changed : besides small arrows indicating nearby enemies (useful to detect the melee ones), there are mid-sized arrows (normal attacks) and big arrows (high-damage attacks).



: besides small arrows indicating nearby enemies (useful to detect the melee ones), there are mid-sized arrows (normal attacks) and big arrows (high-damage attacks). Enemy pre-attack is tweaked



is tweaked Shooters rotate towards the player more slowly.

Limbo cursor item is completely back. Looks weird, but well, it works.

Picking up gibs is removed to avoid accidentally doing that while using Diving.

Player colliding radius is smaller.

Secrets (except for the text easter eggs) all contain grenade items.

All the heavy guns are non-burst type now.

You can wipe off the crab/ trap by repeatedly pressing F now.

by repeatedly pressing F now. The loading screen is tweaked.

Rocket launchers/ Cannons are tweaked to be stronger.

Heavy enemy attacks are more clear in visual and audio.

Thanks to Neon Doctrine QA team - Froggy & Dylan Wei

and the community: Dotoo, Mr. NoName, GMStarson, Matheo, Kuro, CrudD and everyone

Especially Walkinon_bodies for the long Twitch streaming sessions with not-frequently-seen real-time reactions.

Cheers,

Trunks