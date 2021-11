Share · View all patches · Build 7707618 · Last edited 13 November 2021 – 11:52:08 UTC by Wendy

YouTube

This update brings new playable floors.

The game supports 95 playable floors today. We will implement 100 playable floors.

We show you planned features in the section below and some changes in this update.

Planned features (Maybe will change in future):

More floors (Up to 100 floors)

Maybe more

Changes v0.35:

New floors added

Bug fixes

New engine version

Thanks for playing and your support ! ːsteamhappyː

We wish a nice day and have fun

NoserverStudios