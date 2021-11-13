Dear beloved guests,

The November Update is now unlocked!

I will explain to you what the November update will include.

What's new?

Nightmare mode

The biggest change in the November update is the Nightmare mode. Nightmare Mode includes several changes to the game, such as randomly generated events like jumpscares, sound effects, and more.

Stamina

Stamina so the player can't run unlimited, to be fair the fisherman doesn't have unlimited stamina either.

Hiding places

Some additional hiding places in the game, such as hiding under a bed.

Improvements

There are also some improvements to the enemy AI, as sometimes the AI did not interact properly with the player. Another change is that all known clitches, such as going to the toilet to avoid Jumpscare, have been removed.

See you soon at the fisherman's house.