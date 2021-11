Share · View all patches · Build 7707330 · Last edited 13 November 2021 – 09:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update takes care of a serious issue related to the map editor.

Work on version 1.2 is going well - I estimate that the update will most likely be released next week!

Version 1.1.8:

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash in the map editor related to placing a lot of water tiles off-screen

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!