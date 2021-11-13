-GPU performance fix
-Reworked and revamped entire map also lowered size from 4096kmx4096km to 2048kmx2048km.
-Added new content "Dead Event Zones" to the map (areas with monster challenges)
-Alien Crash Site Dead Event Activated
-Humanity Corp "HC" Mining Camp Dead Event Activated
-Added new monster content "Alien Engineer"
-Added new monster content "Human Patrolman"
-Added new feature "swimming"
-Instead of random respawning, you respawn in the center of map town to make it easier to group.Unless you build a respawn point
-Fixed a bug where ERROR_ALREADY_LOGGED_IN message would display
-Fixed a bug where the connect button wouldnt work after selecting another server. (now the game must exit to switch servers.
-Koh summons health buffed along with spawns 1 extra - 5 lvls
-Nerfed Resistance Tech
-Nerfed Noetic kiting along with base damage
-Prowler mount speed fixed along w/creature+ movement per level
-Removed indicator for now until crashing bug is fixed
-Increased Noetic stun cooldown from 5 seconds to 60 seconds and +0.01 cooldown per level
-Capped crit Chance at 100% since you can't go over 100 on any percentage of chance (UI will still show it going over but its capped I will fix the UI with the UI update coming)
-Capped Block rate to 90%
-Adjusted monster move speed while attacking
-Golden Spor now drops 10 items and tons of exp.
-Increased crit damage on Sneak,Intimidate,Hide skills
-Nerfed Serpenn natural health
-Increased fortitude weight limit from 1-5
-Nerfed Dexterity -50%
-Nerfed Vitality -50%
-Adjusted Ojo attack range
-Gore, GExp reward increased from 7000gexp each to 10,000gexp
-Meat, GExp reward increased from 500gexp each to 1000gexp
Dead Event update for 13 November 2021
Update 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
