Update 1.3



-GPU performance fix

-Reworked and revamped entire map also lowered size from 4096kmx4096km to 2048kmx2048km.

-Added new content "Dead Event Zones" to the map (areas with monster challenges)

-Alien Crash Site Dead Event Activated

-Humanity Corp "HC" Mining Camp Dead Event Activated

-Added new monster content "Alien Engineer"

-Added new monster content "Human Patrolman"

-Added new feature "swimming"

-Instead of random respawning, you respawn in the center of map town to make it easier to group.Unless you build a respawn point

-Fixed a bug where ERROR_ALREADY_LOGGED_IN message would display

-Fixed a bug where the connect button wouldnt work after selecting another server. (now the game must exit to switch servers.

-Koh summons health buffed along with spawns 1 extra - 5 lvls

-Nerfed Resistance Tech

-Nerfed Noetic kiting along with base damage

-Prowler mount speed fixed along w/creature+ movement per level

-Removed indicator for now until crashing bug is fixed

-Increased Noetic stun cooldown from 5 seconds to 60 seconds and +0.01 cooldown per level

-Capped crit Chance at 100% since you can't go over 100 on any percentage of chance (UI will still show it going over but its capped I will fix the UI with the UI update coming)

-Capped Block rate to 90%

-Adjusted monster move speed while attacking

-Golden Spor now drops 10 items and tons of exp.

-Increased crit damage on Sneak,Intimidate,Hide skills

-Nerfed Serpenn natural health

-Increased fortitude weight limit from 1-5

-Nerfed Dexterity -50%

-Nerfed Vitality -50%

-Adjusted Ojo attack range

-Gore, GExp reward increased from 7000gexp each to 10,000gexp

-Meat, GExp reward increased from 500gexp each to 1000gexp