Alien Dawn - Update v1.03

Hi Everyone!

Voyager A.I. Camera

We are excited to announce we're doing the first live test of our Voyager A.I. Camera and setting up an official server for it, so that you'll be able to join and have your game streamed live on our Twitch channel as though you're a character in a movie.

While it's still in its early stages of development, the conception and creation of this new feature has been one of the driving forces behind the development of our game, and we're very much looking forward to watching what it and you create together.

What's Next?

Now that the first version of this new feature is complete, we are going to start to focus more on some of the issues player's have brought up with us since the release of the game 3 weeks ago.

We will first start with revising the Full Body IK system, and then move on to improving the gripping mechanics.

Jessica and I very much appreciate all of your support, thank you!

Christian

Patch Notes Below:

11/12/2021 (Early Access) v1.03