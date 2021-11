There is now a shortcut to the triangle zipline in Sourwood from the heights above it.

This was done because some people forgot to use it/find it, and then had a hard time figuring out what to do. Signs also point towards it.

The Doctor in Sourwood will now give health nearly up to your maxhealth. Before, she would give max 100. There was also a little bug that could make her stuck in the diagnostic loop that is fixed.