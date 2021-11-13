The Beast of 9500 Major update released now !

Players! The Major update of beast 9500 has been released. This update includes the following contents:

● image quality optimization

--Now the beast 9500 uses HD pipeline, and the image quality has been improved by leaps and bounds

--The new rendering makes the underwater effect more realistic

--New light and shadow computing

● map reset

--Remake the map and improve the ground details subversively

--The ground is now rich in shrubs, which can be used as a cover for the raid

--A variety of aquatic plants are added to the seabed, making underwater life more real and colorful

● increased number of dinosaurs that can be played

--Ankylosaurus: a herbivorous dinosaur with high trunk defense, which can unlock the special attack of the second company's tail flick

--Kronosaurus: powerful marine reptile, which can unlock collision attack (long press the right mouse button to accumulate power), quickly approach and kill targets

● balance and experience overhaul

--For all playable dinosaurs, they will grow naturally after this update. Without adding points, they can slowly improve "attack power, blood volume, speed, endurance and other attributes" and grow up smoothly

--The battle data of all dinosaurs are rebalanced, and we will constantly adjust these data. Welcome to give us feedback

--The skill tree of all dinosaurs has been greatly changed. Most of the combat data bonus has been removed from the skill tree. Now you can strengthen the ability to find food and recover after the war in the skill tree interface, and unlock special skills. Don't worry, dinosaurs still have a high customization space!

--For the three dinosaurs, Ankylosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Kronosaurus, the shapes of young, adult and old will be very different, and we will slowly make the shape differences of all dinosaurs

● play method and operation update

--Aging mechanism: all dinosaurs can now continue to grow in adulthood and continue to improve their attributes until they reach old age

--The manipulation logic of all dinosaurs is rewritten. We have added details that are not limited to lens stretching, body tilt and other experience improvement. There will be no obvious uncontrol of all dinosaurs

--The actions and sounds of Tyrannosaurus Rex have been completely reset. Now the voice of adult Tyrannosaurus Rex will be very domineering and thick. You might as well listen!

--Grassland is now edible: for herbivores, they can eat when the camera is aimed at the green space, but the added nutritional value of each bite is only one fifth of that of fruit trees; Herbivorous dragons don't have to worry about starvation anymore!

--In order to match the survival of Marine reptiles, we have redone the operation mechanism of aquatic organisms. Now, when swimming forward, the mouse can dive 60 degrees down, and when underwater, the mouse can be used to control the direction.

--We have made adjustments to the picking of the body. We have used the doll system to move the body. Now it is more smooth and realistic

● other updates

--The "smell" function can now smell the water

--Some bug fixes

It has been a long time since our last update. We guarantee that the game will change greatly after this update. All people who have purchased our game are welcome to come back and play. We will continue to use the update to prove that we will not disappoint you!

● due to the time problem, we failed to deal with the following three points in time, and we will solve them as soon as possible

--Subsea tunnels and caves have not been added for the time being

--Thalassodromeus and ancient pterosaur are temporarily shielded, and we will readjust them

--Three kinds of AI have not been added: Chasmosaurus, iguanodon and alamosaurus

The following is our update content and future update plan in half a month:

● - updated at the end of November

--Migration task system: herbivorous dinosaurs must follow the specified route and form groups to resist the enemy freely. They can obtain many items to increase skill points on the way, and more rewards will be given to herbivorous dinosaurs who complete to the end. At the same time, carnivorous dinosaurs can wait for the opportunity to hunt the marching herbivorous dinosaurs to obtain skill points

--Skill points exchange skin system: extra skill points can be exchanged for new skin

● - near term plan

--Custom skin system: players can create their own skin

--Young and old model replacement of Spinosaurus

--Nest system

--UI redo

The private server has been opened. You are welcome to open the server. We will help the server owners who want to open the server to deploy the server free of charge (for the server owners who do not have a server, we can assist the server owners to purchase the server, and the server cost needs to be paid by themselves)