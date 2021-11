This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm currently experimenting with support for SteamOS in anticipation for the upcoming Steam Deck. Since the chances of me getting a dev kit is slim to none (and my regular ordered one will not be here for another 4-6 months...), I've created a SteamOS VM and try to get the game to work there...

If you want to try it out, opt into the beta branch with the following password:

BetaBetaBeta

Any feedback is welcome.

Thanks and have fun,

Stefan