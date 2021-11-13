 Skip to content

封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 13 November 2021

11/13 Closure of the archive version update notice

Dear Agent,

The mirror system is scheduled for a version update at 8:15 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on November 13, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

The game interface

Full! Noodles! Up! Level!

"The psionic power obtained from that location has greatly enhanced the psychic system, so it seems that the Bureau of Psychics will have to go there themselves."

The background music of the game is refreshed, and the new game operation interface is online.

New psychic recruit: Manlin

"I came to the Bureau of Psychics for excitement. Let me conquer the spirit."

Manlin can use the rope in his hand, effectively slow down the evil spirit, limit its movement, is an excellent check type psychic

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Free experience this week, detective camp: Peng Gang, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate hate spirit camp: small stiff, torture day, spoon

Other features Added

  1. New Psychic item: Thunderbolt
  2. Updated items in the Clan Store: Luo Fang - Goodbye Boy (set), Ge Yongming - Chief Doctor of Guojiang (top), Ge Yongming - Chief Doctor of Guojiang (bottom), Yan Chixia - Star Day · Rain Forest (hair), Qing Hong - My girl (shoes), Qin Qiang - Surfboard (back)

Function optimization

  1. The Harmony mode function is disabled
  2. This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: Eight feet - Ghost Bride

The Box of Choice: Ling Zheng Ying - Sweep the Eight Wasteland series

Broken jade exchange: Peng Gang - Tiger Roaring wind series, small spider - evil ghost series, Manlin - night charm rabbit series

Lingshi Mall: Manlin - Valiant valiant series

Balance adjustment

  1. Increased the cooldown of the agent's Mortal Punishment
  2. Reduced agent night using master star skills five ghost handling let the doll back to the body when the red edge prompt time
  3. Agent Luo Fang can now restore a soul for a teammate when using the main star ability Ziwei Healing attribute
  4. Reduced the animation playback time for agent Su Qing Li when using the main star ability Celestial Sorcerer
  5. Now agent Qin qiang's main star ability, Tiande, can only recover one spirit when knocked down three times
  6. Increased the speed and duration of agent Qinghong when using the main star ability, Lunar, to traverse obstacles
  7. Reduced the duration of the agent's Bright Red main star ability Eclipse
  8. Increased the soul value of Agent Ruio Ho to 70
  9. Increased agent Ruyao's health regeneration
  10. Reduced the roll forward and cooldown of agent Ning Chaichen's main star skill Diamond Sutra
  11. Reduced the control time of throwing paper pigeons to the simulation of resentment when the sun is turned on
  12. Slightly increased the right click range of agent Ling Zhengying's main star ability Wolf
  13. Reduced the trigger range, attack distance, and duration of the bundlers using the two skills when nie Xiaoqian turns on the domain skill ghost lamp
  14. Improved the cooldown and teleport range of the door opening skill
  15. Reduced the back and forth swing and stun time of warlord charge and can now knock down doors
  16. Blackhole now slows down spymaster by using two spells, and can now change direction around itself
  17. Added base damage, Stack damage, and base movement speed
  18. Reduced simulated resentment spoon Madman 2 skills knock you? Cooling time of
  19. Now fire Sword can cause soulseeker to lose an extra spirit, and thunder Sword can trigger the paralyzing effect of curse of Two skills
  20. Zombie has been removed from level 3
  21. Optimized the handling feel of simulating the three skills of "Bloodlust" after reaching full level

[Problem repair]

  1. Fixed an issue with the pass to get the Fragrance face - the star display is tradable

    2, fixed the small skin into night, ghost night using the main star, small skin back to the body, night recall devil, night card a whole bureau can not open the wheat to talk
  2. Fixed an issue where PI could still speak when he became A night owl when using the main star
  3. Fixed an issue where Pimp disguised as a pimp when pimp fell when pimp became a pimp about to fall
  4. Fixed the problem that the description of Yan Chixia's auxiliary cockroach (soil) in the backpack was inconsistent with the actual conditions

    6, fixed yan Chixia auxiliary star Solitary Chen (fire) in the backpack description and the actual conditions do not match the problem
  5. Fixed a problem with the wrong material of pipi's model when other psychics saw pipi's model for the first time after pipi became human
  6. Fixed an issue where the progress bar would block when the imp returned to the body after pressing the R and E keys in front of the shard after summoning the imp
  7. Fixed an issue where Yan Chixia's main star skill would drop once when she used the main star skill to jump in place before the special effects animation of the sword
  8. Fixed an issue where the friend search function would not work
  9. Fixed an issue where the red edge would be displayed when the small skin was burned to the ground by the field
  10. Fixed an issue where Nie Xiaoqian's domain skills would not be able to attack and release other skills if they were placed at the furthest distance in the air

    13, fixed the player in the lingshi mall to give their backpack possession of goods to the player and their lingshi is not enough, will give their backpack in the goods to the player
  11. Fixed an issue where the werewolf kill mode settlement did not show the exclusive werewolf kill item carried
  12. Fixed an issue where jia Hui would not be hit when using the main star

    Fixed xiaoqian one skill hit with heart jade spirit will break heart jade problem

    17, fixed an issue where the invitation box would fail when the host invited a player who had just finished a match

