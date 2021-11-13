11/13 Closure of the archive version update notice

Dear Agent,

The mirror system is scheduled for a version update at 8:15 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on November 13, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

The game interface

Full! Noodles! Up! Level!

"The psionic power obtained from that location has greatly enhanced the psychic system, so it seems that the Bureau of Psychics will have to go there themselves."

The background music of the game is refreshed, and the new game operation interface is online.

New psychic recruit: Manlin

"I came to the Bureau of Psychics for excitement. Let me conquer the spirit."

Manlin can use the rope in his hand, effectively slow down the evil spirit, limit its movement, is an excellent check type psychic

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Free experience this week, detective camp: Peng Gang, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate hate spirit camp: small stiff, torture day, spoon

Other features Added

New Psychic item: Thunderbolt Updated items in the Clan Store: Luo Fang - Goodbye Boy (set), Ge Yongming - Chief Doctor of Guojiang (top), Ge Yongming - Chief Doctor of Guojiang (bottom), Yan Chixia - Star Day · Rain Forest (hair), Qing Hong - My girl (shoes), Qin Qiang - Surfboard (back)

Function optimization

The Harmony mode function is disabled This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: Eight feet - Ghost Bride

The Box of Choice: Ling Zheng Ying - Sweep the Eight Wasteland series

Broken jade exchange: Peng Gang - Tiger Roaring wind series, small spider - evil ghost series, Manlin - night charm rabbit series

Lingshi Mall: Manlin - Valiant valiant series

Balance adjustment

Increased the cooldown of the agent's Mortal Punishment Reduced agent night using master star skills five ghost handling let the doll back to the body when the red edge prompt time Agent Luo Fang can now restore a soul for a teammate when using the main star ability Ziwei Healing attribute Reduced the animation playback time for agent Su Qing Li when using the main star ability Celestial Sorcerer Now agent Qin qiang's main star ability, Tiande, can only recover one spirit when knocked down three times Increased the speed and duration of agent Qinghong when using the main star ability, Lunar, to traverse obstacles Reduced the duration of the agent's Bright Red main star ability Eclipse Increased the soul value of Agent Ruio Ho to 70 Increased agent Ruyao's health regeneration Reduced the roll forward and cooldown of agent Ning Chaichen's main star skill Diamond Sutra Reduced the control time of throwing paper pigeons to the simulation of resentment when the sun is turned on Slightly increased the right click range of agent Ling Zhengying's main star ability Wolf Reduced the trigger range, attack distance, and duration of the bundlers using the two skills when nie Xiaoqian turns on the domain skill ghost lamp Improved the cooldown and teleport range of the door opening skill Reduced the back and forth swing and stun time of warlord charge and can now knock down doors Blackhole now slows down spymaster by using two spells, and can now change direction around itself Added base damage, Stack damage, and base movement speed Reduced simulated resentment spoon Madman 2 skills knock you? Cooling time of Now fire Sword can cause soulseeker to lose an extra spirit, and thunder Sword can trigger the paralyzing effect of curse of Two skills Zombie has been removed from level 3 Optimized the handling feel of simulating the three skills of "Bloodlust" after reaching full level

[Problem repair]