Version 0.4.0-alpha: Beta Test Now Live!

Version 0.4.0-alpha has added many new features that players have been waiting on for quite some time now! This version is now available as a beta version! It is accessible underneath "Settings -> BETAS" and is titled "beta". Thank you all for your patience!

Major Features

SCP-096

After the long wait, SCP-096 has been implemented into the main game! Be careful when exploring heavy containment now, as a not-so welcome face may appear and surprise you. Make sure not to look into his face, as that’ll be the last thing you’ll ever see!

SCP-330

Sweet with a bitter surprise when you take more than two! The candy bowl has been implemented, and the candies can have various effects when consumed. I just wonder where it’s now going to be found…

Steam Achievements

We have added the ability to gain Steam achievements during your play. Keep track of how many you unlock in a new area in the main menu. These are disabled on custom maps and for users who use cheat commands, so don’t think you can obtain them that easily ;)

Minor Features

Added an easter egg.

Added the "chat” command to send a chat message to all players.

Added the "fastroundend" command to restart the round without showing the end screen timer.

Added the "clean" command to remove objects from the map. Such objects include droppable items and dead bodies.

Added the "dropinventory/dropinv" command to drop all the items out of a player's inventory. Includes a button on the Player tab to run this command as well.

Added the "emptyinventory/emptyinv/clearinv" command to clear all items out of a player's inventory. Includes a button on the Player tab to run this command as well.

Added "playerinventory/playerinv" command to view the content of a player's inventory.

Fixed room overlapping.

Fixed SCP-294 drink sounds only playing for the host of the game.

We have gotten rid of room sign pointers for the time being as they were causing server crashes.

Removed void doors. Void doors are prop doors that are unopenable and have an endless void behind them. However, SCP-096 could still open these unopenable doors, which caused him to fall endlessly into the void as he cannot die.

When starting the game for the first time, you will get a message telling you to select your language.

Replaced the keyboard props with a more detailed one.

Added and edited a few loading screen tips.

News on the main menu now pulls straight from steam when new announcements are made.

Added a restart screen that is displayed to users when the round is restarting.

Renamed "Other Developers" to "Asset Developers" in the credits.

Updated parts of the credits to be more easy on the eyes.

Hints and broadcasts can no longer have a duration of 0 seconds. The minimum has increased to 0.1 seconds.

Usernames in the spectator chat menu will now be colored to match their badges.

Added a “waypoint” admin menu page that allows server staff to teleport to certain parts of the facility.

New “viewperms” command shows the permissions of a targeted user. Requires admin.viewperms permission to use.

Added a waypoint section to the admin menu to teleport to waypoints located around the map.

SCP-939 now shows a chat bubble above it’s head when speaking.

Added more cameras to the 939 room.

Map editor has new changes: Map editor now shows how long it has been open for. Map editor shows how many objects are in the scene. Map editor will now show blue arrays where items are spawned. Mousing over these arrays will show exactly what they are. Map editor will now show waypoints that can be used with the goto admin command, or via the admin menu. These waypoints are marked with purple squares, and mousing over them will show their name. Map editor now states a warning that achievements are disabled on custom maps. Map editor has a minimize button to hide stats and keybinds, as well as a maximize button to reopen it. Added a clear map button to the map editor toolbar. The room selection now has headers that mark each zone.



Bug Fixes

The “generate map” feature in the map editor now works as it should.

Fixed being able to see objects while blinking.

Fixed the “bc” and “bcall” commands.

Fixed a long-term bug that almost completely destroyed the foundation of our game involving SCP-294’s legs being partially in the ground. I mean, how could nobody have noticed this major catastrophe?

Fixed naturally spawning cups having the incorrect liquid inside of them.

Fixed a bug in which the purge room’s gas sound played even though gas was not being emitted.

Fixed a sign in the purge room floating too far forward.

Fixed the outline of the eye drops item glowing through walls.

Fixed a bug in which text on the dead body inspector could get cut off.

The damage dealt by the lockroom gas now reaches the entire lockroom.

API Changes

Added Interactable property to the InteractDoorFail event.

Added the Quarter item to the Scp294InsertQuarter event.

Added Result property to the InteractGeneric event.

Added event: Scp294SwipeMastercard ; invoked when a mastercard is swiped in SCP-294.

The InteractDoorFail event can now be disallowed (preventing the sound from playing).

All door buttons now inherit from IDoorButton. Keycard buttons inherit from IKeycardButton, which also inherits from IDoorButton.

ConsoleLogger is now public instead of internal.

Command invoker now uses ICommandInvoker instead of PlayerMain (this allows for the server to execute game commands, which will be extended upon soon).

Renamed PlayerExecuteCommandEvent to CommandExecuteEvent and moved it from PlayerEvents to ServerEvents.

Plugins now use a new class for doors: PluginDoor , which contains methods and properties for controlling a door, less complicated

Add Port and IsIdle to the Server class.

IInteractable.StartUseOnce now only takes a PlayerMain and isLocal boolean, and returns a new Result class containing information.

Add ServerGroups.GetPermissions(NetworkConnection).

API Bug Fixes