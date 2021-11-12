Open Hexagon 2.1.2 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7705863 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 23:26:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.2 is now officially released!

This is a small update containing some new visual effects for the player triangle, and some bugfixes.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

(Apologies for re-posting this announcement, but for some reason the first one was accidentally scheduled as a timed event.)

Player Visual Effects

The player triangle now has a cute trail following it around, mostly to improve the aesthetics of the game, but also to make replays/videos easier to understand for viewers.

The player triangle also slightly tilts when rotating.

All the new visual effects are customizable in the options menu. They can also be completely disabled.

Slightly improved the blinking color effect on the player when a 180° swap is available.

Other Changes