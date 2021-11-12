Open Hexagon 2.1.2 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.2 is now officially released!
This is a small update containing some new visual effects for the player triangle, and some bugfixes.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
(Apologies for re-posting this announcement, but for some reason the first one was accidentally scheduled as a timed event.)
Player Visual Effects
- The player triangle now has a cute trail following it around, mostly to improve the aesthetics of the game, but also to make replays/videos easier to understand for viewers.
-
The player triangle also slightly tilts when rotating.
-
All the new visual effects are customizable in the options menu. They can also be completely disabled.
- Slightly improved the blinking color effect on the player when a 180° swap is available.
Other Changes
-
Added
l_[get/set]ShowPlayerTrailLua function to control player trail visibility on a per-level basis. Note that this cannot force the player trailer to be enabled, but it can force it to be disabled. Useful in levels that hide the player triangle or do something fancy with 3D effects.
-
Added a new executable (
SSVOpenHexagon-Console.exe) to game folder, which runs with a separate console window. Useful for debugging or Lua scripting.
-
Fixed a typo in one of "Baby Steps"'s messages.
-
Fixed a bug where the level name text in level info box was not using the
"text_color"JSON property.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed greyed out buttons to be pressed with the mouse.
-
Compressed all executables and DLLs with UPX for smaller file sizes.
Changed depots in beta_linux branch