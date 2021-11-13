Update 100 Alpha 6 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

YouTube

Howdy folks!

We have an absolutely MASSIVE Alpha for you folks this week. Make sure to watch at least the first part of the Devlog this week, as there's some pretty big changes to ammo handling that should have a big impact for those of you playing higher intensity modes, limited ammo Take & Hold and the like.

This Alpha is the Release Candidate for Alpha 100, so other than some final big toys coming next week, this will be the version of the game that goes mainline next week. If you run into any show stopper issues PLEASE do report them in the bug reports section of the Steam Forum.

Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend!

TO PLAY THE NEW ALPHA:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Alpha1!

Additions:

Added New Feature: Smart Cartridge Spawning (Thanks to Jack Foxtrot, Blockbuilder and Nrgill28). With this enabled (on by default), when grabbing a stack of cartridges while holding another object, only an appropriate number of them will be grabbed, based upon the number of empty/spent chambers, and the empty space in a held or internal magazine, clip or speedloader. Note that if rounds aren’t spawnlocked this takes them from the top of a stack first.

Added New Firearm: APS Machine pistol (9x18mm)

Added New Attachments: APS Stocks (Wood, Bakelite, Wire)

Added New Attachment: APS suppressor

Added New Model for RPG-7 and Rocket (byeee old model), with a functional ladder sight, and cleaner texture work

[Itemspawner Mk. 2] Added New Experimental Flash Page using video

Changes:

Cartridge insertion into magazines is now smoothly animated

Cartridge insertion into chambers is now smoothly animated

Cartridge ejection from magazines is now smoothly animated

Cartridge proxy round cycling is now smoothly animated (for the main round)

The last shotgun cartridge of a handful will be fed in more rapidly to tube-fed shotguns, and is posed accordingly (when two shells are held)

When inserting a magazine into a firearm while having another magazine palmed, the palmed magazine no longer snaps into the position of the held magazine, but interpolates to it (physically) over ¼ second

Chambering a cartridge into a break-action weapon or derringer, when holding a stack of cartridges, will now chamber a cartridge into each empty chamber.

Loading a round into a magazine now makes a lower pitched sound when loading the last round in capacity-wise.

LPVO Reticles Adjusted

Changed RPG-7 Chambering behavior

Sten Mk. 6 now has a front blade sight

Closed Bolt Receiver weapons where you directly grab the bolt, and which can be loaded down through the receiver, can now have their bolt locked and unlocked while holding the bolt (B/Y, Up/Down on touchpad). This helps facilitate topping up clip-fed guns. This functionality was added to: M1 Garand, M14, All SKS Variants, All VZ-58 variants, Model 8, Model 81

Functional Ladder Sights were added/calibrated for the following firearms: Bren LMG, 1918 Bar, All M60 Variants, China Lake, RPG-7, M79, Lee Enfield & Jungle Carbine

Improved M1894 Iron sight picture

Made Ubernade explosion less deafening

Fixes: