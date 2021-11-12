6.2.3 Misc

11/12/2021

v6.2.3 Misc

New Features:

Enemies can now be resistant/immune to high temperatures.

Enemies can now be resistant/immune to low temperatures.

Alex no longer speaks in combat if silenced, confused, or charmed.

Balancing:

Slighty increased stats to enemies in chapter 1.

Fire armor now gives low temperature immunity.

Fire armor now gives partial resistance to humidity.

Fire armor now gives partial resistance to low visibility.

Frost armor now gives high temperature immunity.

Lightning armor now gives partial resistance to low visibility.

Water armor now gives immunity to low humidity.

Earth armor now gives immunity to high humidity.

Wind armor now gives some resistance to clutter and humidity.

Holy armor now gives some resistance to low visibility.

Dark armor now gives some resistance to max visibility.

Carbon armor now gives some resistance to humidity.

Healing coat now gives some resistance to low temperatures.

Thread armor now gives resistance to realism. (this does not affect

violet's inherent stat bonuses from high realism)

All burning effects now protect from low temperatures.

All freezing effects now protect against high temperatures.

Wet now partially protects against high temperatures.

Ice walls now partially protects against high temperature.

Guarding now gives partial resistance to clutter.

Defending now gives partial resistance to clutter.

Knocked down now gives partial resistance to clutter.

Prepared melees are partially resistant to low visibility.

Prepare spells now give environmental protection. (fire protects

against cold temperatures, wind protects against humidity, etc)

Contemplate gives immunity to low visibility and max visibility.

Smoke now gives immunity to max visibility.