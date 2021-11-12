EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 16

NEW: Research Towers Event Added to the Game. These Towers act as an exploration reward; you can use them directly through the context menu and obtain free research XP via wireless transmission (+5% of Required XP + 20 Research XP). Their cooldown resets every day.

NEW: Super Stack -> When you harvest resources, they now combine on impact with other items of the same type in order to improve clarity and reduce clutter.

Engineer Tower and Research Tower are now classified as Event Structures in the tooltip.

Landing Sequence Camera no longer returns to the default state if you release the keys, should greatly help with accessibility and with taking some screenshots.

Balance: Hayden Invasion moved to Research Lv.6 from R Lv.7.

Balance: Scorpid Max Life increased from 20 to 50.

Resource Yield Effect added with a new Sound Effect.

Picking up and storing physical non-container items now has an improved feedback loop (Animations).

Small Styling Pass on the Pause Menu (Space).

AI: If Hauler Task Group is disabled, Colonists will no longer try doing chained tasks for Collecting Wood after completing Tree Harvest Task.

AI: If Hauler Task Group is disabled, Colonists will no longer try doing chained tasks for Collecting Stone after completing Stone Harvest Task.

Fixed Bug on ERAN-2 where one fishing spot was inaccessible near Duck spawn node.

*Fixed bug where Critter Homes could spawn in some instances on each other.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.