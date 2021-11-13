V1.05 is the first update for Flight of the Athena post release - it contains a few updates based on player feedback, as well as a new Key Event (Orbital Strike). Patch details below:

Flight of the Athena V1.05 Changelog:

-New key Event, Orbital Strike - avoid the orbital barrage from Imperium Fusiliers.

-Level length - a small reduction in the level length time across the campaign.

-Updated campaign map - The campaign map now combines the regional background with the updated node bases, the previous update with just the node bases looked a little sterile.

-Player secondary weapons - The turret rotation speeds have been increased (more so for non-missile secondaries), whilst MkIV and MKV vulcan cannons now fire the larger vulcan cannon projectile.

-Player weapon projectiles - The power of these has been increased across the board, with bigger increases on some that needed a bit more of a boost.