Dynamic Crosshair + New Ident Short Movie - November Update

Hey all,

I added a nice dynamic crosshair to the game. It shows the accuracy of the player when running, standing still etc.

I needed to edit all levels, thats why the update is so big.

Also huge thanks to Scott Tanner for making me an amazing new ident video that plays at the start of the game. It was rendered in blender and the soundeffects were added by myself.

Huge thank you again for this awesome new ident!

Hope you like the new crosshair everyone!

If you find any bugs, let me know.

DK Productions