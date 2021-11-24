The Grand Russian Heist is now in motion!

We’re happy to be continuing our localization endeavours with a thrilling new chapter! This time it’s got grandeur, it’s got grit and even a dash of danger, so without further ado please welcome The Grand Russian Heist mini-update, complete with a new and improved Russian language localization! It hasn’t been easy, but as with any heist, we expect a big payout by the end.

But the lovely Russian language isn’t all we bring to the table, there are also three brand-new heist-themed characters that can’t wait to crack some in-game skulls.

There’s the stern but fair Barry - our trusted security guard that may or may not be in on the whole thing. Then comes Egg-Eggovich, the priceless egg-shaped artefact that makes-up this mini-update’s main object of desire and, last but not least, Ma’Trioshka - the last line of defence in a highly sophisticated security system. Think of her like a frag grenade disguised as a museum exhibit. We hope you’ll have as much fun playing them as we had dreaming them up!

But this heist thing is a two-way deal. We get to steal the love and appreciation of the Russian people and all of you get to steal Move or Die for 75% off as part of The Steam Autumn Sale going on between November 24th and December 1st! Win-win? We think so too!

This will probably be all we have in store in terms of localization updates for this year, but as per usual, we highly appreciate the reporting of any language bugs or other feedback you think would be of use.

Thank you for supporting Move or Die throughout our 5th year! We won’t be done yet though. Expect one last hurrah this year with the new Winter Holiday Mini-Update in December when we’ll also talk about what’s to come in 2022. *Spoilers - it won’t just be new cosmetics.

See ya soon!

-Team Move or Die