Hey friends,

I've just pushed a small update. It contains a bunch of fixes for various bugs and typos.

The main purpose of this build was to lay the groundwork for Steamworks integration. Most importantly: Achivements.

As you can see on the library page, TRACHI now features a whopping number of one (1) achievement. The art and descriptions are placeholders, as I wanted to test its functionality, first. If you want to do so, too, please had over to the Eastern Checkpoint in the prologue and show a cat (aka Ve 1st) some appreciation.

In any case, I'll try to have most of the achievements within the main story implemented sometime tomorrow and push a corresponding build on Sunday, at the latest.

Until then, I hope you have an amazing weekend.

Much love

Nory