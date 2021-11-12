Reworked Jump, Player Body Bugs Fixed

Hi, today we rolling out some long-awaited bugfixes and Impowered Jump as a part of Player's Body Updates.

Latest progress allows us to smash those bugs that were here since we gone full-physics this summer. Say goodbuy to crooked aiming in slow motion, turning backwards body and a couple of shooting bugs.

Jump Improved

Now jumps are higher during runs and more powerfull in slow motion. Combined with wall jump, this ability can give you a significant tactical advantage during shootouts.

We are open to your feedback and ideas. This is not the final version of Jump. Let's see how this new brand one works out! Reach us on Steam forums or Discord.

Aiming in Slow Motion Reworked



Now grabbing with two hands in slow motion works flawlessly and nothing prevents your aiming anymore. Playing with your weapons during bullet time became easy and intuitive!

Backwards Body Bug Fixed

Player's Body won't twist or turn backwards if tracking was lost for a moment. Now you can take off your headset and come back to Hard Bullet whenever you want without finding yourself looking at your butt in VR.

Shooting and Hands in Slow Motion



During slow motion, fast-shooting guns like SMGs could push player backward and intervene while shooting in the air. We fixed this recoil bug so you can move as an unstoppable akimba through arenas!

We also improved the way you hold guns with two hands in slow motion and find this setup much more stable.

Some Delays

We have a band-news-good-news situation here.

Unfortunately, our Sound Update got delayed — we planned to share some first updates during November, but COVID realities got our partners, so do not expect any sound improvements till December.

The bright side is — our team can devote more time for planned AI Updates, so stay tuned cause those guys will become more clever very soon!

Related Devlog Posts:

New Brutality

Physics Update and Beta closed

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬