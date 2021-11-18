Disciples: Liberation - Hotfix 2

Disciples,

Hotfix 2 has just arrived for Disciples: Liberation on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. This fixes a problem with the main quest in Wotan's Tomb as well as an issue with getting stuck at the Nexus after teleporting.

The update also fixes an issue where enemy units sometimes failed to finish their turn.

Please bear with us while we work on further improvements and the features we’ve promised in our roadmap.

Enjoy your time in Nevendaar,

Your Kalypso and FRIMA Team

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to continue after skipping the credits in Liberation Mode.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to progress after teleporting to the Nexus.

Fixed an issue where enemy units didn’t complete their turn and the battle couldn’t progress any further.

Fixed an issue in the region of Wotan's Grave that allowed an enemy warden unit to move further than intended.

Fixed an issue in the region of Greyleaf where Avyanna could get stuck after using a gateway.

Fixed an issue that a gate environment asset was not displayed within the Atellean region.

Fixed a graphical glitch in the Sacrist’s Chambers dungeon where the blood did not fit properly inside the blood pool.

Fixed an issue in the region of Wotan’s Grave that prevented the highlighted animation to be shown for the NPC La'freygr.

Fixed an issue that could result in Avyanna moving out of bounds while sitting on a horse when navigating with mouse and keyboard at a low frame rate.

Fixed an issue where Avyanna's horse would spin on the world map without the player being able to make the correct inputs.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to progress past the last phase of a secret boss battle.

Fixed an issue that prevented unlocking all the skill tree related achievements after successfully completing the required conditions.

Fixed an issue where a battle in the Lair of the Dread Queen quest repeated itself endlessly when choosing to fight the undead.

Fixed several localization issues for all available languages.

Quest related Fixes

Fixed an issue within the region of Wotan's Grave, where completing the quest "Plane of Slights" did not always trigger the follow-up quest to speak to Orion. Players who are currently stuck on this issue can reload the savegame and the quest will reappear automatically.

Fixed an incorrect dialog option that occurred in the quest "Here Lies the Living" with Sebastien.

The text that appears when checking the chest in connection with finding the scarf while talking to "Lohier, Defender of the Lows" will now be displayed.

Fixed an issue that made itimpossible for some players to complete Mathieu’s quest in Veranto'or.

P.S: We saved the best for last!