Patch 2.6.6 and Dinovember!

A new patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction is now available! This patch features fixes to several bugs and issues, while also addressing gameplay balance.
Today also marks the start of the Dinovember Sales, with dozens of classic items returning to the store at record discounts! Find out more below…
PATCH 2.6.6
Human Changes
Improved damage for shotguns in the mid-range
Reduced spread and increased recoil for sniper rifle
Increased fire rate for standard “MK” pistol
Increased max range for Desert Eagle and MK pistol
Increased burst rifle reserve ammo by 40
Increased fire rate slightly for burst rifle, minor reduction to its spread
Increased size of thrown landmine and sensor mine models to be more visible
Survival: fixed the flamethrower losing its start / stop sounds when upgraded
Survival: fixed hotkeys for primary and secondary weapon being swapped after upgrading
Moderate increase to human sprint speed
Damage over time effects now prevent humans from using large resupply crates
Added weapon info icons (armour piercing, etc) to class select
Fixed seeing highlighted pickups as dino on round 2 if you had low ammo at the end of round 1
Fixed catsuit scientist having a ponytail in-game
Dinosaur Changes
Reduced Acro stomp radius by ~25%
Applied damage falloff to Acro stomp impacts, it is now less forceful the further away you are
Increased max sprint speed of Carnotaurus
Fixed an issue where Carno would sometimes only deal 5 damage when charging into people
Added a default carno mutation: Robustus Carno
Reduced spitter sprint speed slightly
Small boost to spitter jump heights
Reduced duration of Cryo acid spit overlay effects
Increased splash damage of charged Dilophosaurus spt explosions
Spitters now only slow down from sprinting if the spit they are charging up is halfway ready
Spit explosions now have no falloff, applying constant damage to anyone in the blast radius.
Fixed regular spit impacting the floor being able to blind humans if they were too close to it
Fixed cancelling a charged spit by looking backwards keeps you in the charged spit animation
Fixed landing a direct hit with Cryo charged spit sometimes dealing 0 damage.
Fixed being able to do charged spits while netted
Successful pounce kills now give health back for raptors
Fixed "tail armour" being missing from most of the smaller classes
Fixed only the very tip of the beak counting for pecking people as Flyers
Fixed taunting not working half of the time, especially for bruisers.
Tyrants are now allowed to freelook when eating people
Added more intense camera shake for Tyrant footsteps, they are now felt further away
Adjusted dino shader, skins now desaturate when they are burned
Fixed the AI in Survival only using their default skins in online games
Fixed a handful of raptor skins that had no colour
Updated the texture for undead Pachy skin
Fixed weight painting issue on Mortis Pachy mutation model
Remakes for various older legacy skins such as Lilypad Cryo, Arctic Venom Dilo, Darter Carno, Sediment Carno, Crimson Spino, and several more.
Added randomized tongue action to raptor tranq idle animations
Optimizations to ionizing foot trail effect
Map Changes
Fixed a non-solid mesh on DesertionPoint
Fixed projectiles going through parts of the Docks ship tower
Fixed Transfer main building having no collision on the upper walls on one side
Fixed a couple of CTE map blockers being present on TDM Forestchasm
Fixed a stuck spot on UtilityBase
WhiteForest: fixed an unpurchasable gate
WhiteForest: made sure opposing purchase consoles are disabled when gates are bought
Renaissance: fixed the Acro boss AI falling through the map on spawn
Adjusted ledges up to the roof of the main building on UtilityBase so it's easier for Spitters
Made blue barriers disappear when round starts on CTE
Other Changes
Re-added assists column to scoreboard by popular demand
Capture the Egg: fixed only one egg spawning on 2nd round
Capture the Egg: nests that are not in use are now hidden
Capture the Egg: fixed eggs respawning a couple of minutes after being captured
Fixed light shafts graphics option not working
Fixed lens flare graphics option affecting pathfinder flares
Added a warning popup when changing graphics settings that you may require a restart
UI enhancement: red X is now shown when a skin does not support cosmetic attachments
Disabled the halloween main menu
Added post-halloween promotional art
Deactivated the skeleton skins from halloween
Removed setname command
Fixed a challenge typo
Dinovember!
DINOVEMBER is here and today's update marks the start of three weeks of Jurassic-sized sales!
Yep, we'll be rotating in another set of classic skins on the in-game store every week this month…
Raptor Week & The Spooky Spillover
From the vivid and striking to the subtle and camouflaged, 18 retro raptor looks are back with deep discounts! This week is a little special though, in that we have a few extra items that didn’t quite make it into the Halloween Horrors update.
In addition to Raptor Week, several late but not least arrivals are here today. Among these are the menacing KRONOS Rex mutation, savage REGALIS Pachy mutation, the unnerving UNIFORMIS Dilo, and new skins such as the intricate Isidalwa Carno.
And as the cherry on top, the Ornatus Tupa mutation is now available as a free drop.
Sales Upon Sales!
Week 2 has the Tyrants stomp back into the spotlight with classic skins for Acro, Spino and T.Rex returning. They will have a handful of fan favourite mutations coming back, in addition to around two dozen classic looks for our fearsome threesome.
Let's Go Wild
_Dinovember _concludes with Wild Week 3, featuring some of the craziest looks to ever grace the game returning for a limited time. Oh, and one final thing...
Carnotaurus Robustus
As of today, we’re giving everyone who owns Extinction a FREE default mutation for Carnotaurus, who has been left out in the cold until now. ROBUSTUS Carno is genetically enhanced with extra muscle mass, becoming so bulky it’s developed a bison-like humpback and stronger facial features.
You should have the mutation available to equip the next time you launch the game after updating.
Winter is Coming
We'll be back with the winter update mid-December, bringing a brand new deathmatch map developed alongside the community plus the usual avalanche of festive goodies!
We hope you enjoy this latest update to PCE and look forward to seeing you again next month,
-The Primal Carnage Team
[Join us on our official Discord server!](discord.gg/primalcarnage)
Special Thanks to community artists Chunkohunko and AramRex for our recent update banner artwork!
