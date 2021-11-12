Patch 2.6.6 and Dinovember!

Share · View all patches · Build 7704532 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 20:06:05 UTC by Wendy

A new patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction is now available! This patch features fixes to several bugs and issues, while also addressing gameplay balance.

Today also marks the start of the Dinovember Sales, with dozens of classic items returning to the store at record discounts! Find out more below…

PATCH 2.6.6

Human Changes

Improved damage for shotguns in the mid-range

Reduced spread and increased recoil for sniper rifle

Increased fire rate for standard “MK” pistol

Increased max range for Desert Eagle and MK pistol

Increased burst rifle reserve ammo by 40

Increased fire rate slightly for burst rifle, minor reduction to its spread

Increased size of thrown landmine and sensor mine models to be more visible

Survival: fixed the flamethrower losing its start / stop sounds when upgraded

Survival: fixed hotkeys for primary and secondary weapon being swapped after upgrading

Moderate increase to human sprint speed

Damage over time effects now prevent humans from using large resupply crates

Added weapon info icons (armour piercing, etc) to class select

Fixed seeing highlighted pickups as dino on round 2 if you had low ammo at the end of round 1

Fixed catsuit scientist having a ponytail in-game

Dinosaur Changes

Reduced Acro stomp radius by ~25%

Applied damage falloff to Acro stomp impacts, it is now less forceful the further away you are

Increased max sprint speed of Carnotaurus

Fixed an issue where Carno would sometimes only deal 5 damage when charging into people

Added a default carno mutation: Robustus Carno

Reduced spitter sprint speed slightly

Small boost to spitter jump heights

Reduced duration of Cryo acid spit overlay effects

Increased splash damage of charged Dilophosaurus spt explosions

Spitters now only slow down from sprinting if the spit they are charging up is halfway ready

Spit explosions now have no falloff, applying constant damage to anyone in the blast radius.

Fixed regular spit impacting the floor being able to blind humans if they were too close to it

Fixed cancelling a charged spit by looking backwards keeps you in the charged spit animation

Fixed landing a direct hit with Cryo charged spit sometimes dealing 0 damage.

Fixed being able to do charged spits while netted

Successful pounce kills now give health back for raptors

Fixed "tail armour" being missing from most of the smaller classes

Fixed only the very tip of the beak counting for pecking people as Flyers

Fixed taunting not working half of the time, especially for bruisers.

Tyrants are now allowed to freelook when eating people

Added more intense camera shake for Tyrant footsteps, they are now felt further away

Adjusted dino shader, skins now desaturate when they are burned

Fixed the AI in Survival only using their default skins in online games

Fixed a handful of raptor skins that had no colour

Updated the texture for undead Pachy skin

Fixed weight painting issue on Mortis Pachy mutation model

Remakes for various older legacy skins such as Lilypad Cryo, Arctic Venom Dilo, Darter Carno, Sediment Carno, Crimson Spino, and several more.

Added randomized tongue action to raptor tranq idle animations

Optimizations to ionizing foot trail effect

Map Changes

Fixed a non-solid mesh on DesertionPoint

Fixed projectiles going through parts of the Docks ship tower

Fixed Transfer main building having no collision on the upper walls on one side

Fixed a couple of CTE map blockers being present on TDM Forestchasm

Fixed a stuck spot on UtilityBase

WhiteForest: fixed an unpurchasable gate

WhiteForest: made sure opposing purchase consoles are disabled when gates are bought

Renaissance: fixed the Acro boss AI falling through the map on spawn

Adjusted ledges up to the roof of the main building on UtilityBase so it's easier for Spitters

Made blue barriers disappear when round starts on CTE

Other Changes

Re-added assists column to scoreboard by popular demand

Capture the Egg: fixed only one egg spawning on 2nd round

Capture the Egg: nests that are not in use are now hidden

Capture the Egg: fixed eggs respawning a couple of minutes after being captured

Fixed light shafts graphics option not working

Fixed lens flare graphics option affecting pathfinder flares

Added a warning popup when changing graphics settings that you may require a restart

UI enhancement: red X is now shown when a skin does not support cosmetic attachments

Disabled the halloween main menu

Added post-halloween promotional art

Deactivated the skeleton skins from halloween

Removed setname command

Fixed a challenge typo

Dinovember!

DINOVEMBER is here and today's update marks the start of three weeks of Jurassic-sized sales!

Yep, we'll be rotating in another set of classic skins on the in-game store every week this month…

Raptor Week & The Spooky Spillover

From the vivid and striking to the subtle and camouflaged, 18 retro raptor looks are back with deep discounts! This week is a little special though, in that we have a few extra items that didn’t quite make it into the Halloween Horrors update.

In addition to Raptor Week, several late but not least arrivals are here today. Among these are the menacing KRONOS Rex mutation, savage REGALIS Pachy mutation, the unnerving UNIFORMIS Dilo, and new skins such as the intricate Isidalwa Carno.

And as the cherry on top, the Ornatus Tupa mutation is now available as a free drop.

Sales Upon Sales!

Week 2 has the Tyrants stomp back into the spotlight with classic skins for Acro, Spino and T.Rex returning. They will have a handful of fan favourite mutations coming back, in addition to around two dozen classic looks for our fearsome threesome.

Let's Go Wild

_Dinovember _concludes with Wild Week 3, featuring some of the craziest looks to ever grace the game returning for a limited time. Oh, and one final thing...

Carnotaurus Robustus

As of today, we’re giving everyone who owns Extinction a FREE default mutation for Carnotaurus, who has been left out in the cold until now. ROBUSTUS Carno is genetically enhanced with extra muscle mass, becoming so bulky it’s developed a bison-like humpback and stronger facial features.

You should have the mutation available to equip the next time you launch the game after updating.

Winter is Coming

We'll be back with the winter update mid-December, bringing a brand new deathmatch map developed alongside the community plus the usual avalanche of festive goodies!

We hope you enjoy this latest update to PCE and look forward to seeing you again next month,

-The Primal Carnage Team

[Join us on our official Discord server!](discord.gg/primalcarnage)

Special Thanks to community artists Chunkohunko and AramRex for our recent update banner artwork!