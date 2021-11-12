Content Patch #13 -- Modding & Steam Workshop

The game has been patched to modding support and fix a few bugs!

News

Howdy folks!

This has a been a long time coming! I'm happy to bring you the beginning of Modding and Steam Workshop for Luck be a Landlord!

The reason I say "the beginning" is that there's actually a decent amount of functionality that I wasn't able to code into the modding API in time for this patch. The added functionality will be gradually rolling out over the next few Content Patches. My apologies that it's not all ready from the start.

That having been said, the modding tools will still allow you to create, modify, and upload your own symbol/item creations!

Of note, I had to upgrade the version of Godot that Luck be a Landlord is running on in order to add the Steam Workshop support, which might seem like a good thing on paper, but can actually lead to unintended behavior and crashed that I didn't anticipate. My apologies if you run into any of those, but please know that I'm still committed to squashing any bugs that may arise!

I also am still actively working on the documentation for the modding API, which should be 100% finished by the end of tomorrow. Again, my apologies that this isn't quite ready yet. Even wit the earlier delay, adding modding support to the game has taken much more effort than I expected.

But I know it'll be worth it when I see all the great content you'll create!

I can't wait to see it,

-Dan

New Features

Added modding support! (you can download mods via the Steam Workshop and toggle them in-game after a relaunch)

Added 4 new player tips

Using the Mouse Wheel or Hotkeys to scroll through the inventory now takes the content size into account (and will scroll slower if necessary)

Bug Fixes