Update: Nov 12

Hello everyone,

Here is another update.

This update is a "big" one.

The option to play with "modern" controls has been added. Might still need some tweaking.

So this is good news for the people who dislikes Tank Controls.

Another big thing that has been added is that all enemies now shows knockbacks when your shots hit.

With some particles but these particles also needs a little more tweaking.

Will be adding more gun particle effects in the next update.

Next week I will try to implement a wider buttons and keys support (such as WASD support).

It was a very busy week and wasn't able to get to it for this update.

Some minor bug fixes:

Some camera angle blank spots fixed.

Some cutscene fixes for if Alisa falls down before the cutscene starts.

Fixes in Japanese subtitles

Music wasn't playing after returning to the garden bridge area after visiting Flora.

FPS capped to maximum 250. (sad to say goodbye to the beautiful 2000+fps)

The high fps caused a lot of AI issues. Hopefully this is fixed now.

I'm aware that there are a lot of problems with the end boss. I will do my best to get it more stable by next week.

Together with a whole bunch of other bugs that are currently on my list.

Have fun!