Version 0.22 - Combat Sounds Overhaul

<Insert that thunderous and somewhat scary THX intro sound you might remember from cinemas> That’s right! Time to rupture your eardrums (hopefully not)! We have overhauled our game’s combat sounds, added new dialogue variants, and improved our achievement system!

Combat Sounds Overhaul

This overhaul is meant to vastly increase your level of immersion and make the combat feel way more dynamic and hard-hitting! We are talking about not only new melee combat sounds but also some ability sounds. Moreover, we have also added some non-combat sounds like scroll sounds.

New Dialogue Variants

We have also added some new dialogue variants! Right now, certain NPCs will have some unique comments and dialogue bits that are entirely dependant on your race or gender choices. #longliveincreasedimmersion

Improved Achievement System

We have rewritten the entire achievement system to rely on more reliable Steam API functionalities. The system works retroactively, so you can just load your save and get all your collected achievements right off the bat!

However, if you’ll have some problems with unlocking specific achievements - please send us your game save at support@polishedgames.com !

Version 0.22.0 Changelog

Major

Overhauled combat sound effects, changed and added other SFXs

Added dialogue variants based on player character’s race and gender

Rewritten achievement system to use more reliable Steam API

Minor

Fixed issue with the taming window being able to appear multiple times at once

Fixed issue with inaccurate Dreadbolt damage description

Fixed issue with Threatening Shout and Dismantling Shout icons

Fixed issue with Splinterville and Wheatfull breadcrumb quests not closing (this fix applies to new characters, existing characters will have these quests closed when they start quests in the Blackwall realm once it’s released, this was the least invasive way of fixing it for existing characters)

Fixed all reported language problems

The next patch will include the new building blocks along with rebalanced Mining and Woodcutting professions!

We know that this update seems relatively small. However, that’s part of our new strategy for the upcoming weeks! We aim to start delivering smaller but way more frequent updates! Let us know what you think about it!

Thank you for your continued support! See you in the next update!